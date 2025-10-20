Harden has operated in a clear No. 1 role for most of the 2025 season, but over the last two weeks, he's started to bleed playing time to Chris Johnson. Harden has totaled 23 carries for 55 yards during those two games, while Johnson has turned 11 carries into 155 yards and two touchdowns, while also being a threat in the passing game. Given Harden's prolonged success, he should continue to be the lead back, but Johnson looks to be closing the gap. Derrick McFall also handled four carries Saturday.