Harden split carries in the season opener, but assumed a much larger role against Baylor. The tailback outcarried Chris Johnson 19-6 and delivered his first career game with three rushing touchdowns. The UCLA transfer logged 506 rushing yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season while accumulating 40 receptions for 368 yards as a receiver. While his pass-catching prowess hasn't shown up with the Mustangs, Harden could be in for a big season if he continues to receive a majority of the team's rushing attempts.