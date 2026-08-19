TJ Harden News: Pursuing return to college, enters portal

Harden placed his name in the transfer portal Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Harden's time in college football appeared to be done after he played three seasons at UCLA and one at SMU from 2022 through 2025. After going undrafted in the spring, Harden was signed and released by both the Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks, but he now appears set to put any further professional opportunities on hold. A recent court ruling granted temporary restraining orders to several members of the Class of 2022 in their pursuit of a fifth year of eligibility, and Harden will look to take advantage of the legal breakthough and rejoin the college ranks. Harden led SMU with 787 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns a season ago, so he should generate plenty of interest from teams looking to upgrade their running-back room heading into Week 0.