Lateef was named the starter against UCLA following Dylan Raiola's season-ending injury last week and made the most of his opportunity against the Bruins. The 6-foot-1 freshman had a nearly perfect outing in his first start, completing 13-of-15 pass attempts for 205 yards and three scores, finding receiver Jacory Barney on a two-yard toss in the first quarter to get the Huskers on the board before connecting with running back Emmett Johnson on a pair of scoring strikes from 56 and 40 yards out in the second and third quarters, respectively. Lateef will look to build off his performance against UCLA when the Cornhuskers travel to face Penn State following next week's bye.