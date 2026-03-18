TJ Lateef headshot

TJ Lateef News: Not favored for QB1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Lateef is starting to fall behind Anthony Colandrea in the race to be Nebraska's starting quarterback, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

Even though Dylan Raiola leaving Nebraska meant the Cornhuskers needed to update their primary quarterback, them acquiring Colandrea meant Lateef would remain an unlikely option for their QB1 position. Nakos indicates that remains the case, and even worsened with Colandrea starting to separate himself well off from Lateef. At least until further notice, it looks like another year of backing up is on the cards for Lateef.

TJ Lateef
Nebraska
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