T.J. Moore headshot

T.J. Moore Injury: Will miss spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 11:23am

Moore will not play in Saturday's spring game as he recovers from a lower-body injury, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.

Moore underwent offseason surgery and will miss the spring game as he continues recovering. The sophomore wide receiver will be should be back to full health during the summer after reportedly returning to practice this week, according to Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State.

T.J. Moore
Clemson
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