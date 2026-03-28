T.J. Moore Injury: Will miss spring game
Moore will not play in Saturday's spring game as he recovers from a lower-body injury, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.
Moore underwent offseason surgery and will miss the spring game as he continues recovering. The sophomore wide receiver will be should be back to full health during the summer after reportedly returning to practice this week, according to Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State.
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