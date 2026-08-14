TK Keys News: Competing to be starting WR
Keys is competing against Radarious Jackson and Travis Smith to be among Tennessee's starters, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports.
Tennessee's 2026 recruiting class includes Keys, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Even though UT's receiver corps features both Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley, they need a third wideout, hence the aforementioned competition.
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