Toa Fa'avae News: Takes lead in QB battle

Fa'avae "asserted himself" in the Lobos' quarterback battle according to head coach Jason Eck, per Sean Reider of the Albuquerque Journal.

Fa'avae saw snaps in just one game last fall, but he looked good in live action Monday at practice and Eck said the young quarterback "separated" himself in the battle between Luke Moga and James Laubstein. New Mexico should still turn to Jack Layne when he's healthy, but that might not be Week 1, meaning Fa'avae could earn a few starts if he holds on to win this competition.