Castellanos, who limped off the field with an apparent lower-body injury during last Saturday's game against Kent State, appeared on SportsCenter and told reporters that he will be ready to go ahead of Friday's game against the Cavaliers. The 5-foot-11 senior quarterback has led the Seminoles to a 3-0 start after transferring into a program coming off one of their worst seasons in recent history. Much of Castellanos' collegiate success has hinged on his mobility and ability to escape the pocket, which may be capped if he is playing through lower-body pain. Nevertheless, Castellanos' availability is great news for a playoff hopeful FSU program.