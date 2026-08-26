Tommy Castellanos News: Could be used at WR

Castellanos is reportedly open to being used as a wide receiver at Texas Tech, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Castellanos, who ran through wide receiver drills at his pro day, is reportedly open to being used as a wideout in the Red Raiders' offense. The quarterback currently looks like an insurance policy for Texas Tech's starter Will Hammond, so finding other ways to get the electric athlete the ball may be the Red Raiders' best way to use him. Castellanos is still firmly the QB2, but don't be surprised if Texas Tech gets creative with the explosive athlete.