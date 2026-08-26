Tommy Castellanos News: Headed to Lubbock

Castellanos will transfer to Texas Tech, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.com.

Castellanos gained eligibility under recent court rulings, and the quarterback is coming back to school. The former UCF, Boston College and Florida State gunslinger had a career year with the Seminoles in 2025, tossing for 2,760 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 557 yards and nine scores on the ground. Now, he'll take his talents to Texas Tech, where he looks set to challenge Will Hammond for the QB1 gig. However, initial reports are that he'll open the season as a backup, which makes sense given the fact that the Red Raiders' opener is less than two weeks away.