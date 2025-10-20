Castellanos only completed 50 percent of his passes as the Seminoles were stymied against what was previously considered to be likely the worst team in the ACC. Now, Florida State has a pretty legitimate claim to that title, as they sit at 0-4 in the conference. As for the quarterback Castellanos, he didn't throw a touchdown for the third time this season, and his rushing score was ultimately futile. The Seminoles have been an extremely bipolar team this season, and likewise, Castellanos' fantasy performances have fluctuated as well.