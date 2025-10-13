Florida State may have suffered a brutal third-straight loss to keep the Seminoles winless in ACC play, but Castellanos wasn't to blame. After throwing a combined four back-breaking interceptions in consecutive losses to Virginia and Miami (FL), he took care of the football and threw three touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his passes. Florida State has devolved into a mess after upsetting Alabama in the opener, but Castellanos just played one of his best games all year. He'll need to keep it up if the Seminoles are going to change their fortunes this season.