Castellanos wasn't atrocious against Miami, but his two interceptions proved to be back-breaking as Florida State tried to claw its way back against the Hurricanes after going down big early. Though he threw for a season-high 272 yards, his efficiency was his worst of the season, as he completed just 55.6 percent of his passes and averaged 6.0 yards per attempt against a stout Miami defense. He had 16 carries, but was largely running for his life, escaping collapsing pockets. Castellanos will look to protect the football and snap Florida State's two-game skid against Pittsburgh in Week 7.