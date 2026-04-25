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Tony Diaz Injury: Not participating in spring game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Diaz (undisclosed) isn't participating in Iowa's spring game Saturday, per David Eickholt of 247Sports.com.

Diaz is currently dealing with an undisclosed injury after transferring to Iowa from Texas Rio-Grande Valley in January. He caught 67 passes for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and should serve as one of the Hawkeyes' top receivers once healthy.

Tony Diaz
Iowa
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