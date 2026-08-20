Tony Livingston headshot

Tony Livingston Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Livingston (knee) is considered day-to-day, according to Zach Smith of the Waco Tribune.

Livingston is working back from last year's shoulder surgery while also managing a minor knee injury. Fortunately, it is a day-to-day situation, and he should be probable for the season opener. Baylor tight ends coach Jarrett Anderson noted that they will amp him up gradually with the goal of returning to full speed by next week.

Tony Livingston
Baylor
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