Tony Livingston Injury: Non-contact in practice

Livingston (knee) was seen wearing a yellow non-contact jersey and sporting a brace on his right knee during Thursday's practice, per Zach Smith of the Waco Tribune.

Livingston was seen in a non-contact jersey while wearing a knee brace, though his exact injury is currently unknown. The 6-foot-6 tight end transferred in from Florida in the offseason, where he caught 11 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns across nine games during the 2025 season. His status will be worth monitoring as the start of the 2026 draws closer.