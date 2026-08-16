Tory Blaylock Injury: Remains limited in fall camp

Blaylock (hamstring) remains limited in Oklahoma's fall camp, Colton Sulley of The Oklahoman reports.

Oklahoma's roster is well into fall camp by now, and Blaylock's limited availability raises questions about his readiness for the regular season. The 2026 Sooners begin their regular season Sept. 4 against UTEP, giving him just over three weeks before they kick off. When healthy, Blaylock would be an instrumental piece in Oklahoma's running game, and the Sooners showed their faith in him last year by giving him 120 rushing attempts.