Blaylock is listed behind Javonte Barnes in the Sooners' running back pecking order. The true freshman has apparently made a strong impression and could be poised for carries early in his career in Norman. Barnes is listed atop the depth chart after posting 600 yards for Oklahoma last season, but Blaylock is a talented blue-chip recruit who should push for carries. Jaydn Ott is a talented transfer from Cal and was expected to be a major factor as well. The order on Saturday should be a bit more telling on the expectations for the backs this fall.