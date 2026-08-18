Towns McGough News: May get a chance to handle long-range kicks

McGough could be Cal's long-range place-kicker for attempts put of starter Chase Meyers' range, per Nick Fletcher of The Daily Californian.

McGough spent the past two seasons with Auburn, but after attempting 12 field goals and 27 extra points in 2024, he was limited to just one game last fall where he missed his lone field goal attempt. However, he may get a shot to handle long-range kicks that falls outside of Bears' starter Chase Meyers' range.