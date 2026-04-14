Trae'von Dunbar Injury: Working back from injury
Dunbar (undisclosed) is battling an injury and is limited in spring ball, per 247Sports.
The rising redshirt sophomore tailback had three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown last fall. He's expected to be a bigger part of the Jaguars' backfield in 2026, but he remains limited by an injury and isn't a full go in spring ball. He'll look to fully recover by fall camp.
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