Trae'von Dunbar headshot

Trae'von Dunbar Injury: Working back from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Dunbar (undisclosed) is battling an injury and is limited in spring ball, per 247Sports.

The rising redshirt sophomore tailback had three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown last fall. He's expected to be a bigger part of the Jaguars' backfield in 2026, but he remains limited by an injury and isn't a full go in spring ball. He'll look to fully recover by fall camp.

Trae'von Dunbar
South Alabama
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