Tramell Jones News: Competing for starting job

Jones will compete against Aaron Philo for Florida's starting job during the spring, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

By re-enrolling at Florida, Jones may be rewarded for his decision by becoming a primary quarterback for an SEC team. It is worth noting that his choice comes amid a coaching haul, which includes offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech. Philo followed the OC and presents Jones a legitimate challenge with his multiple years of experience.