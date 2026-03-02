Tramell Jones headshot

Tramell Jones News: Competing for starting job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Jones will compete against Aaron Philo for Florida's starting job during the spring, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

By re-enrolling at Florida, Jones may be rewarded for his decision by becoming a primary quarterback for an SEC team. It is worth noting that his choice comes amid a coaching haul, which includes offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech. Philo followed the OC and presents Jones a legitimate challenge with his multiple years of experience.

Tramell Jones
Florida
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now