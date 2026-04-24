Tramell Jones News: Remains in quarterback battle
Jones remains in a quarterback battle against Aaron Philo, Zach Goodall of 247Sports.com reports.
Jones and Philo's competition has been fairly even this spring, so it looks like Florida will need more time to select a primary option at quarterback. Even though the Gators' coaching staff brought in someone familiar with Philo, Jones has shown promise by not yielding an inch.
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