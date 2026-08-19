Travis Johnson News: Competing for WR3

Johnson is competing to be the Michigan team's WR3, Clayton Sayfie of On3.com reports.

Johnson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver, is not only part of Michigan's 2026 recruiting class but also looking to make a quick impact. With both Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan locked down as UM's top-two receivers, WR3 is the aforementioned freshman's best role that he can earn this coming season.