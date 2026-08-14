Travis Smith News: In competition for WR3 role
Smith is competing against Radarious Jackson and TK Keys to be among Tennessee's starting wideouts, Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports.
Smith's 6-foot-3 height and 215-pound weight make him the tallest and heaviest wideout among the three competitors. He also posses experience, with his 2025 season featuring three receptions on eight targets for 29 yards (9.7 averaged per catch).
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