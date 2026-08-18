Tray Taylor News: Late addition to Auburn

Taylor has joined Auburn for the Tigers' 2026 season, Peter Rauterkus of AL.com reports.

Under the NCAA's 2025 rules, Taylor would not be eligible for 2026 because of maximized collegiate eligibility. But with a recent ruling allowing all players an additional year of collegiate eligibility, that applies to the wide receiver, who will use said opportunity to join his first Power Conference team. Last season, with Troy, he logged 30 receptions (on 48 targets) for 499 yards and three touchdowns, establishing himself as a legitimate threat out wide. Whether Taylor can maintain a similar role, especially as a late addition to Auburn's program, remains unknown.