Tre' Brown Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Brown didn't participate in LSU's spring practices due to a foot injury, according to Reed Darcey of NOLA.com.

Brown spent the 2025 season at Old Dominion, where he racked up 38 catches for 762 yards and four touchdowns, but he couldn't showcase that in the spring due to a foot injury. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to play once the season begins in the fall, but he has enough time on his side to recover.