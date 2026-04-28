Tre' Brown headshot

Tre' Brown Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Brown didn't participate in LSU's spring practices due to a foot injury, according to Reed Darcey of NOLA.com.

Brown spent the 2025 season at Old Dominion, where he racked up 38 catches for 762 yards and four touchdowns, but he couldn't showcase that in the spring due to a foot injury. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to play once the season begins in the fall, but he has enough time on his side to recover.

Tre' Brown
LSU
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