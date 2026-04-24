Tre Richardson headshot

Tre Richardson Injury: Misses spring ball after surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 1:38pm

Richardson missed Louisville's spring practice period due to surgery to shave a bone spur in his foot, per Louisville Cardinals on SI.

Richardson caught 46 passes for 806 yards and seven touchdowns with Vanderbilt in 2025. He's slated to be a top pass-catcher for the Cardinals this fall, but he has yet to take the practice field for Louisville and will look to return for fall camp.

Tre Richardson
Louisville
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