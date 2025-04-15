Trebor Pena News: Officially available in portal
Pena is officially available in the NCAA's transfer portal, Max Olson of The Athletic reports.
Just like that, Pena may be the NCAA transfer portal's best wideout currently available. He had a career year with Syracuse that saw him finish just under 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches. At least for the latter, Pena reached double-digit TDs overall.
Trebor Pena
Free Agent
