Trebor Pena headshot

Trebor Pena News: Officially available in portal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Pena is officially available in the NCAA's transfer portal, Max Olson of The Athletic reports.

Just like that, Pena may be the NCAA transfer portal's best wideout currently available. He had a career year with Syracuse that saw him finish just under 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches. At least for the latter, Pena reached double-digit TDs overall.

