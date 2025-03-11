Trelain Maddox News: Back in action

Maddox (leg) is healthy as Georgia Tech opens spring ball, Kelly Quinlan of Rivals.com reports.

Maddox is back in action for the Yellow Jackets after dealing with a leg injury to close out the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman, who handled 17 carries for 67 yards and a score last season, will look to compete for a larger role with the program this offseason.