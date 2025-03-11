College Football
Trelain Maddox headshot

Trelain Maddox News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Maddox (leg) is healthy as Georgia Tech opens spring ball, Kelly Quinlan of Rivals.com reports.

Maddox is back in action for the Yellow Jackets after dealing with a leg injury to close out the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-1 redshirt freshman, who handled 17 carries for 67 yards and a score last season, will look to compete for a larger role with the program this offseason.

Trelain Maddox
Georgia Tech
