Trell Harris headshot

Trell Harris Injury: Sidelined for several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Harris underwent surgery and will be sidelined for several weeks of spring ball, per Colton Sulley of The Oklahoman.

Harris' procedure was reportedly just a "cleanup," so it's not something to be overly concerned about quite yet. The Virginia transfer, who put up a stellar 59-catch, 847-yard, five-touchdown season with the Cavaliers last fall, is primed to be a starting wideout in Norman provided he can recover from his surgery promptly.

Trell Harris
Oklahoma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now