Trell Harris Injury: Sidelined for several weeks

Harris underwent surgery and will be sidelined for several weeks of spring ball, per Colton Sulley of The Oklahoman.

Harris' procedure was reportedly just a "cleanup," so it's not something to be overly concerned about quite yet. The Virginia transfer, who put up a stellar 59-catch, 847-yard, five-touchdown season with the Cavaliers last fall, is primed to be a starting wideout in Norman provided he can recover from his surgery promptly.