Harris was previously thought to be an injury question mark for Virginia's season opener after failing to start for the Cavaliers, but he was able to play against the Chanticleers. The 6-foot receiver made his impact on the game despite not starting, finishing as the team's second leading receiver on the day and displaying his big-play ability with an epic one-handed grab on a 48-yard pass from quarterback Chandler Morris to set up a touchdown just before half. Harris will likely remain one of the top targets in the Virginia offense moving forward, with his next opportunity coming against North Carolina State on Saturday.