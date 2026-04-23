Trent Mosley News: Impresses in spring
Mosley has impressed coaches during spring camp, R.J. Abeytia of 247Sports.com reports.
Mosley continues to raise praises from coaches and players as he continues to flash during spring camp. The freshman wide receiver has reportedly showed his physicality in the blocking game, not just in the receiving aspect of the offense. He could find himself carving out a larger role as the year progresses and gets situated to the pace of college ball.
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