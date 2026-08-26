Trent Mosley News: Tipped to start in Week 0

Mosley is listed as a starter for Saturday's Week 0 game against San Jose State.

Mosley is one of the wideouts listed in a starting role ahead of Week 0, with Corey Simms or Tanook Hines, as well as Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, as the other starters. Mosley is a true freshman, but it seems he's impressed the coaching staff enough in camp to be handed a prominent role straight away.