Walker caught a three-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter when freshman quarterback Tristan Ti'a came into the contest. It was Walker's first touchdown of the season. The Beavers do not play until Nov. 29 against Washington State. It will be a tough final contest for Walker as the Cougars defense is in the top 10 in the nation against the pass. This will be the second game between OSU and WSU. In the first game on Nov. 1, the Beavers defeated the Cougars, 10-7. In that game Walker caught only 22 yards on four catches.