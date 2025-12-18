Jones crossed the goal line from 22 yards out in the third quarter, giving the Monarchs a 14-10 lead at the time. The 5-foot-9 running back finished the day third in rushing yards on the team, behind quarterback Quinn Henicle and fellow running back Devin Roche. On the year, Jones totaled 792 yards and six touchdowns across 13 contests while adding six receptions for 20 yards through the air as well. Barring entry into the transfer portal, Jones should be back as a prominent member of the ODU backfield next season.