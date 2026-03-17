Trey Cooley headshot

Trey Cooley News: Signs with Huskies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Cooley will transfer to Washington, per On3.com.

Cooley has had a storied career to this point, suiting up for Louisville, Georgia Tech and Troy. Now, he'll presumably finish his career in Seattle with Washington, where he joins a backfield that needs someone to step up following the departure of Jonah Coleman. He'll compete with Jordan Washington, Jayden Limar and others for carries.

Trey Cooley
Washington
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