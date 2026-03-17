Trey Cooley News: Signs with Huskies
Cooley will transfer to Washington, per On3.com.
Cooley has had a storied career to this point, suiting up for Louisville, Georgia Tech and Troy. Now, he'll presumably finish his career in Seattle with Washington, where he joins a backfield that needs someone to step up following the departure of Jonah Coleman. He'll compete with Jordan Washington, Jayden Limar and others for carries.
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