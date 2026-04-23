Trey Hedden News: Battling to start in 2026

Hedden is in a three-way battle for the starting quarterback position in 2026, Nick Coppola of Las Cruces Sun-News reports.

Hedden is vying for starting job alongside Adam Damante and Kalani McLeod. He spent last season as Furman's starter, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,967 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions across 12 appearances. Head coach Tony Sanchez said that while Damante knows the offense the best, Hedden had the best performance at the most recent scrimmage. While there's a long way to go before Week 1, Hedden certainly has a chance to start that game at Florida State.