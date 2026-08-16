Trey Leckner Injury: Out until midseason

Leckner (undisclosed) is out until midseason, Jamey Vinnick of 247Sports.com reports.

Leckner being out until midseason means at least a month of games will not include the tight end, who was projected to be Washington State's TE1 until his recent development. Considering that the Cougars are dealing with a litany of TE injuries, Leckner being available would have given him far less competition than the average TE1. Jack Pedersen remains the Cougars' healthiest and best tight end option available while Leckner is out until October, at the earliest.