Treyaun Webb News: Full participant in spring ball

Webb (lower leg) is a full participant in Florida's spring practice, ESPN 98.1 FM reports.

Webb underwent lower leg surgery after playing just four games in his sophomore campaign. The tailback has 47 carries for 3256 yards and three touchdowns in his Gators' career thus far. He's back at full strength this spring, however, and will compete with the likes of Ja'Kobi Jackson and Jaden Baugh for carries.