Trey'Dez Green News: Looking for bigger role in offense

Green may be in line for a bigger role as head coach Lane Kiffin is reportedly looking to make him a larger part of the offense, per NOLA.com.

Green caught 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns last fall -- by no means was he an afterthought in this offense. But Kiffin wants to use his towering 6-foot-7 target even more, and though he was slightly limited in the spring, all signs point to a big role for the tight end in 2026. Green could truly break out this fall.