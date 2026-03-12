TreyShun Hurry News: Staying with Cardinals

Hurry will remain with Louisville after initially entering the transfer portal, he announced via X.

Hurry transferred over to Louisville from San Jose State ahead of the 2025 season after a solid 28-catch, 481-yard, two-touchdown campaign in 2024. After putting up just 12 grabs for 122 yards and one score with the Cardinals last fall, he'll look to get more involved in the passing game come 2026.