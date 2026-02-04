Chambliss who appealed his initial denial for an additional year of eligibility on the basis of a medical redshirt, has now had his appeal denied by the NCAA athletics eligibility subcommittee. The fight is not over for the Ole Miss quarterback who will now take the NCAA to Mississippi court later this month, according to Trey Wallace of Outkick.com. Chambliss' return to college for a sixth season continues to look more unlikely, but the status of his lawsuit will continue to linger in headlines ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.