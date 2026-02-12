Trinidad Chambliss News: Allowed to return to Ole Miss

Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction and will be allowed to return to Ole Miss for the 2026-27 season, Brad Logan of 247Sports.com reports.

Chambliss' lengthy court battle is finally over with Judge Robert Whitwell ruling in favor of him to play another season. Chambliss was initially denied an eligibility waiver and then again was denied on appeal, but this preliminary injunction will allow him to start another season with the Rebels. He is coming off an excellent campaign where he threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions and ran for 527 yards and eight touchdowns while leading Ole Miss to the CFP semifinal.