Saturday is expected to include Chambliss' third consecutive start as Mississippi's usual QB1 Austin Simmons continues to recover from his ankle injury. Chambliss goes into the LSU matchup with some momentum, having logged over 200 all-purpose yards and at least multiple touchdowns in each of his previous starts. But while Arkansas and Tulane are solid opponents, LSU's team is expected to bring more firepower and a challenge to the relatively inexperienced quarterback, who would be tested like never before.