It looks like Chambliss's college career is over, at least for now. Per Pete Nakos of On3.com, Chambliss and Ole Miss are expected to pursue legal action against the NCAA, which means there is still a chance Chambliss will be granted an extra year of eligibility down the line. Chambliss, who has already indicated he'd return to Ole Miss if eligible, would otherwise become one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft after throwing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions across 15 games this season.