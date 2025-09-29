After back-to-back 400-yard performances in his first two starts, Chambliss couldn't quite hit the mark against a tough LSU defense accumulating a lowly 385 total yards. Chambliss was the first quarterback on the season to have much success against the Tigers as he was the first player to throw for over 300 yards against the stout defensive opponent. Chambliss looks to have earned himself the full time starting job and will try to continue his impressive play in two weeks against Washington State.