Trinidad Chambliss News: Plans to transfer to Ole Miss

Chambliss plans to transfer to Mississippi, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports.

Chambliss is making a big jump, joining one of college football's premier conferences from Ferris State. While enrolled there this season, he was a monster in the pocket and on the ground. Chambliss logged 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns as a passer to go with another 1,019 yards and 25 TDs as a rusher.