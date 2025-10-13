After getting the starting nod a month ago against Arkansas due to an injury to Austin Simmons, Chambliss took the job and ran with it. Chambliss put up over 400 yards of total offense in his first two games and just fell short of that mark in his last contest. Saturday's contest against Washington State was his first in which he failed to reach 300 yards of total offense. Chambliss did make up for it with three total touchdowns however as his great play continues. In four starts, Chambliss has now racked up 1,227 yards passing with 6 touchdowns to just one interception while adding 260 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns.