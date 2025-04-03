Tristan Alvano Injury: Sidelined for spring ball

Alvano (groin) remains inactive during Nebraska's spring practices, Danny Jalliet of Cornhuskers Wire reports.

Alvano, who missed the majority of the 2024-25 season with a lingering groin injury, has yet to return to the practice field for the Cornhuskers. The 6-foot-1 sophomore kicker has appeared in 15 games during his time with Nebraska, connecting on 12-of-19 field goal attempts and all 39 extra point tries. Alvano, who is projected to open the season as Nebraska's starting kicker, will continue to be monitored throughout the offseason.